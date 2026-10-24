Portion of state Route 29 in Emery County closed due to road collapse

ORANGEVILLE, Emery County — A portion of state Route 29 in Emery County was closed late Friday after flooding caused the road to collapse, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 100 feet of the eastbound lane collapsed on Friday near Joe's Valley Reservoir due to flooding along Cottonwood Creek, though the Emery County Sheriff's Office said both directions would be closed for repairs.

The Utah Department of Transportation told the Emery County Sheriff's Office the road would be closed for at least a week.

A section of state Route 29 was closed late Friday following flooding. The Utah Department of Transportation said the road closure (shown in red) would be in place for at least a week for repairs. (Photo: Google Maps)

"The closure will be from the Cottonwood Canyon Junction (Emery County) to the boat ramp at Joe's Valley Reservoir, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on 10/23/26 until further notice," the Emery County Sheriff's Office said.

Both Cottonwood Canyon and Huntington Canyon will remain open, allowing drivers to bypass the closed area.