Portion of state Route 29 in Emery County closed due to road collapse

Posted - Oct. 24, 2026 at 2:49 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
A portion of state Route 29 in Emery County was closed late Friday after flooding caused the road to collapse. The road is expected to stay closed for at least a week while repairs are underway.

A portion of state Route 29 in Emery County was closed late Friday after flooding caused the road to collapse. The road is expected to stay closed for at least a week while repairs are underway. (Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington)

Save Story

ORANGEVILLE, Emery County — A portion of state Route 29 in Emery County was closed late Friday after flooding caused the road to collapse, according to the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 100 feet of the eastbound lane collapsed on Friday near Joe's Valley Reservoir due to flooding along Cottonwood Creek, though the Emery County Sheriff's Office said both directions would be closed for repairs.

The Utah Department of Transportation told the Emery County Sheriff's Office the road would be closed for at least a week.

A section of state Route 29 was closed late Friday following flooding. The Utah Department of Transportation said the road closure (shown in red) would be in place for at least a week for repairs.
A section of state Route 29 was closed late Friday following flooding. The Utah Department of Transportation said the road closure (shown in red) would be in place for at least a week for repairs. (Photo: Google Maps)

"The closure will be from the Cottonwood Canyon Junction (Emery County) to the boat ramp at Joe's Valley Reservoir, beginning at 11:59 p.m. on 10/23/26 until further notice," the Emery County Sheriff's Office said.

Both Cottonwood Canyon and Huntington Canyon will remain open, allowing drivers to bypass the closed area.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Utah travel and tourismUtahCentral UtahPolice & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  