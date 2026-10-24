8 people injured in crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — Eight people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hurricane early Saturday, according to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue.

The collision occurred near the intersection of 3700 West and State Street.

Crews from the Hurricane Valley Fire District and the Hurricane City Police Department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:42 a.m. and immediately began caring for the injured. No identifying information was provided about the injured.

Seven of the eight injured persons were taken to the hospital, two of whom "sustained serious injuries," according to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue. The eighth individual was treated on scene and refused transport to the hospital.