US CDC says measles cases rise to 4,588 as outbreak continues

Updated - Oct. 23, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 8:42 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A sign reading "measles testing" is seen as an outbreak in Gaines County, Texas, has raised concerns over its spread to other parts of the state, in Seminole, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A sign reading "measles testing" is seen as an outbreak in Gaines County, Texas, has raised concerns over its spread to other parts of the state, in Seminole, Texas, U.S., February 25, 2025. (REUTERS/Sebastian Rocandio/File Photo)

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Oct 23 — The US CDC on Friday reported ​4,588 measles cases in the country as of October 22, up 178 ‌from a week earlier, as an outbreak of ⁠the highly contagious ​disease continues.

Here are ⁠some key details:

• Measles-related hospitalizations this ‌year stand at ‌479, according to CDC

• The Pennsylvania ⁠state health department ⁠has reported five measles-related deaths so far in 2026, but the CDC has confirmed only three measles-associated deaths

• Pennsylvania has reported 1,317 measles cases ‌so far as of ​October 21, with 251 hospitalizations, according to state health department data

• Children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 constituted the largest group of people affected by the disease at 1,914, or ​42% of all reported cases, followed ‌by adults ‌aged ⁠20 and older at 1,881 cases or 41%, CDC data showed

• The CDC previously said it would deploy additional support ‌to Pennsylvania to ​help investigate the ‌outbreak

(Reporting by Siddhi ⁠Mahatole ​and Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini ​Ganguli)

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