US CDC says measles cases rise to 4,588 as outbreak continues

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 23 — The US CDC on Friday reported ​4,588 measles cases in the country as of October 22, up 178 ‌from a week earlier, as an outbreak of ⁠the highly contagious ​disease continues.

Here are ⁠some key details:

• Measles-related hospitalizations this ‌year stand at ‌479, according to CDC

• The Pennsylvania ⁠state health department ⁠has reported five measles-related deaths so far in 2026, but the CDC has confirmed only three measles-associated deaths

• Pennsylvania has reported 1,317 measles cases ‌so far as of ​October 21, with 251 hospitalizations, according to state health department data

• Children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 constituted the largest group of people affected by the disease at 1,914, or ​42% of all reported cases, followed ‌by adults ‌aged ⁠20 and older at 1,881 cases or 41%, CDC data showed

• The CDC previously said it would deploy additional support ‌to Pennsylvania to ​help investigate the ‌outbreak

(Reporting by Siddhi ⁠Mahatole ​and Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini ​Ganguli)