US CDC says measles cases rise to 4,588 as outbreak continues

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Oct 23 — The US CDC on Friday reported 4,588 measles cases in the country as of October 22, up 178 from a week earlier, as an outbreak of the highly contagious disease continues.
Here are some key details:
• Measles-related hospitalizations this year stand at 479, according to CDC
• The Pennsylvania state health department has reported five measles-related deaths so far in 2026, but the CDC has confirmed only three measles-associated deaths
• Pennsylvania has reported 1,317 measles cases so far as of October 21, with 251 hospitalizations, according to state health department data
• Children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 constituted the largest group of people affected by the disease at 1,914, or 42% of all reported cases, followed by adults aged 20 and older at 1,881 cases or 41%, CDC data showed
• The CDC previously said it would deploy additional support to Pennsylvania to help investigate the outbreak
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole and Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)