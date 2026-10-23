HKEX launches AI and semiconductor indexes, licenses AI index in China

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Oct 23 — Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) on Friday launched two new indexes covering AI and semiconductor companies, and signed a licensing deal with China Southern Asset Management for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on the AI index in mainland China.
Here are the details:
• The HKEX Artificial Intelligence Index tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed companies with high exposure to the AI value chain
• The index covers five layers of the AI ecosystem: chip design, data centers, AI infrastructure, AI models, and software and physical applications
• The HKEX Semiconductor Index tracks the 30 largest semiconductor-related companies listed in Hong Kong
• It covers semiconductor manufacturing, equipment, electronic components, computing hardware and storage
• Constituents are chosen under a methodology that favors companies with significant AI-related research and development and capital spending
(Reporting by Shravya Marakini in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)