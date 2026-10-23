HKEX launches AI and semiconductor indexes, licenses AI index in China

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 4:05 a.m.

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A Hong Kong Stock Exchange logo, in this illustration taken September 28, 2026.

A Hong Kong Stock Exchange logo, in this illustration taken September 28, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Oct 23 — Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) ​on Friday launched two new indexes covering AI and semiconductor ‌companies, and signed a licensing deal with ⁠China Southern ​Asset Management for ⁠exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on the ‌AI index ‌in mainland China.

Here are the details:

• ⁠The HKEX ⁠Artificial Intelligence Index tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed companies with high exposure to the AI value chain

• The index covers five ‌layers of the ​AI ecosystem: chip design, data centers, AI infrastructure, AI models, and software and physical applications

• The HKEX Semiconductor Index tracks the 30 largest semiconductor-related companies listed in ​Hong Kong

• It covers ‌semiconductor manufacturing, ‌equipment, ⁠electronic components, computing hardware and storage

• Constituents are chosen under a methodology that favors companies with ‌significant AI-related research ​and development and ‌capital spending

(Reporting by ⁠Shravya ​Marakini in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)

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