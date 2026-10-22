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SEOUL, Oct 23 — South Korean ​chipmaker SK Hynix has decided not to pursue ‌a US initial public offering ⁠of its ​subsidiary Solidigm, ⁠South Korean newspaper Korea ‌Economic Daily ‌reported on Friday, citing ⁠unnamed industry ⁠sources.

SK Hynix did not have an immediate response to a request for comment.

The news comes weeks ‌after SK ​Hynix said it was reviewing various options to strengthen Solidigm's competitiveness, but that no decisions had been made.

Solidigm, based in ​Rancho Cordova, California, ‌is ‌the US-based ⁠NAND flash memory and solid-state drive subsidiary of South Korea's SK ‌Hynix Inc.

(Reporting by ​Heekyong Yang, ‌Hyunjoo Jin ⁠and ​Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris ​Reese)