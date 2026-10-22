SK Hynix drops US IPO plan for Solidigm, newspaper reports

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 4:03 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 3:57 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line to experience the SK Hynix booth during the 28th Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line to experience the SK Hynix booth during the 28th Semiconductor Exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo)

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SEOUL, Oct 23 — South Korean ​chipmaker SK Hynix has decided not to pursue ‌a US initial public offering ⁠of its ​subsidiary Solidigm, ⁠South Korean newspaper Korea ‌Economic Daily ‌reported on Friday, citing ⁠unnamed industry ⁠sources.

SK Hynix did not have an immediate response to a request for comment.

The news comes weeks ‌after SK ​Hynix said it was reviewing various options to strengthen Solidigm's competitiveness, but that no decisions had been made.

Solidigm, based in ​Rancho Cordova, California, ‌is ‌the US-based ⁠NAND flash memory and solid-state drive subsidiary of South Korea's SK ‌Hynix Inc.

(Reporting by ​Heekyong Yang, ‌Hyunjoo Jin ⁠and ​Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris ​Reese)

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