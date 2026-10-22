Vor Bio says its experimental drug slowed loss of kidney function in late-stage study

Updated - Oct. 22, 2026 at 3:03 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 22, 2026 at 2:58 p.m.

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Oct 22 — US biotech company Vor Bio said on Thursday ​its experimental kidney disease drug slowed the loss of kidney function and reduced the risk of ‌disease progression in a late-stage study.

The study included patients with IgA ⁠nephropathy, a disease that ​can eventually lead to ⁠kidney failure.

• Drug telitacicept met the study's main ‌goal and largely ‌preserved kidney function over two years, while ⁠patients on placebo saw a ⁠steeper decline

• Vor Bio said the treatment reduced the risk of a confirmed 30% decline in kidney function by 89% and the risk of a confirmed 40% decline by 81% compared with ‌placebo

• No patient receiving telitacicept ​reached a predefined kidney failure endpoint, compared with five patients in the placebo group, including two who required dialysis, the company said

• Protein levels in urine fell 60.3% from baseline after 104 weeks while rising 0.9% in the placebo group, Vor ​Bio said

• The company added that the reduction ‌in protein levels ‌was ⁠maintained after patients switched from weekly dosing to every-other-week dosing

• Telitacicept received conditional approval in China in June for adults with IgA nephropathy at risk of ‌disease progression. Vor ​Bio holds rights to develop ‌and market the ⁠drug outside ​Greater China

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shreya Biswas)

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