Bank of America names Jim Fitterling and Bill Thomas to board of directors

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NEW YORK, Oct 21 — Bank of America announced two new board members on Wednesday, appointing Jim Fitterling, 65, and Bill Thomas, 58, effective immediately.
Both were previously CEOs of large companies: Fitterling led Dow, where he is still executive chairman, and Thomas has been KPMG's chairman and CEO.
"We are pleased to welcome two seasoned CEOs," said Bank of America's Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan.
Bank of America's lead independent director, Lionel Nowell III, said both members would help strengthen oversight of the bank's long-term strategy. The two executives will replace former board members who had retired earlier this year after reaching the retirement age of 75, Pierre de Weck and Linda Hudson.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Stephen Coates)