Bank of America names Jim Fitterling and Bill Thomas to board of directors

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 3:13 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 2:58 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo)

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NEW YORK, Oct 21 — Bank of ​America announced two new board members on Wednesday, ‌appointing Jim Fitterling, 65, and Bill Thomas, ⁠58, effective ​immediately.

Both were ⁠previously CEOs of large ‌companies: Fitterling ‌led Dow, where he is ⁠still executive ⁠chairman, and Thomas has been KPMG's chairman and CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome two seasoned CEOs," said Bank ‌of America's ​Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan.

Bank of America's lead independent director, Lionel Nowell III, said both members would help strengthen oversight of the bank's ​long-term strategy. The ‌two executives ‌will ⁠replace former board members who had retired earlier this year after reaching the retirement age ‌of 75, Pierre ​de Weck ‌and Linda Hudson.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Stephen ​Coates)

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