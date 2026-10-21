Bank of America names Jim Fitterling and Bill Thomas to board of directors

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK, Oct 21 — Bank of ​America announced two new board members on Wednesday, ‌appointing Jim Fitterling, 65, and Bill Thomas, ⁠58, effective ​immediately.

Both were ⁠previously CEOs of large ‌companies: Fitterling ‌led Dow, where he is ⁠still executive ⁠chairman, and Thomas has been KPMG's chairman and CEO.

"We are pleased to welcome two seasoned CEOs," said Bank ‌of America's ​Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan.

Bank of America's lead independent director, Lionel Nowell III, said both members would help strengthen oversight of the bank's ​long-term strategy. The ‌two executives ‌will ⁠replace former board members who had retired earlier this year after reaching the retirement age ‌of 75, Pierre ​de Weck ‌and Linda Hudson.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Stephen ​Coates)