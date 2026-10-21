Walmart launches tools for AI agents to shop for customers

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 3:29 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 3:13 p.m.

Sanskriti ShekharReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: The Walmart logo is shown on one of their super stores in San Diego, California, U.S., July, 16, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The Walmart logo is shown on one of their super stores in San Diego, California, U.S., July, 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Oct 21 — Walmart on Wednesday intrduced new tools that will allow artificial ​intelligence agents to shop and complete transactions for customers, as the retailer seeks to position itself in the growing ‌use of AI-powered assistants in online commerce.

The move underscores Walmart's push into AI-enabled shopping, ⁠and strikes a contrast with ​Amazon, which has sought to ⁠limit third-party AI shopping agents' access to its platform.

Here are the ‌details:

• The retailer ‌said it will roll out "Agent Profiles" next month, enabling shoppers ⁠to authorize individual AI agents, ⁠track their purchases separately and set spending limit or require approval for each transaction

• Walmart said customers would be able to monitor purchases made by AI agents separately from their own orders and revoke agent access at any time

• The tools ‌instilled confidence in the "experimental" shopping process ​of agentic purchases, said Mizuho analyst David Bellinger in a note

• "... the momentum and buy-in from top management teams seems to be making this into a real thing," Bellinger added.

• The company also launched the "Walmart Agent Gateway," a platform that allows AI assistants such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Meta's ​Muse to connect directly with Walmart and Sam's Club systems to search ‌products and complete ‌purchases

• ⁠Walmart said customers would remain in control of purchases, while AI agents would be barred from accessing payment card data and could be blocked for violating company rules

• The company said the tools will ‌be available to all ​Walmart account holders and will not ‌require a Walmart+ membership

(Reporting ⁠by Juveria ​Tabassum in Bengaluru and Nicholas P. Brown in New York; Editing by ​Alistair Bell)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  