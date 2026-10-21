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Oct 21 — Wall Street's ​main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after ‌quarterly results from SpaceX ⁠and Super ​Micro ⁠Computer improved appetite ‌for AI ‌stocks, while Netflix slipped ⁠after ⁠its forecast failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.0 points, ‌or 0.30%, ​at the open to 52,652.85. The S&P 500 rose 23.9 points, or 0.31%, at the open ​to 7,736.43, ‌while ‌the Nasdaq ⁠Composite rose 176.9 points, or 0.67%, to 26,601.732 at ‌the opening bell.

(Reporting ​by ‌Purvi Agarwal ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Maju ​Samuel)