Wall St opens higher as SpaceX, Super Micro results lift AI stocks

Updated - Oct. 21, 2026 at 7:36 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 7:34 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 21 — Wall Street's ​main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after ‌quarterly results from SpaceX ⁠and Super ​Micro ⁠Computer improved appetite ‌for AI ‌stocks, while Netflix slipped ⁠after ⁠its forecast failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.0 points, ‌or 0.30%, ​at the open to 52,652.85. The S&P 500 rose 23.9 points, or 0.31%, at the open ​to 7,736.43, ‌while ‌the Nasdaq ⁠Composite rose 176.9 points, or 0.67%, to 26,601.732 at ‌the opening bell.

(Reporting ​by ‌Purvi Agarwal ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Maju ​Samuel)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  