The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping Utah's 5-0 start in Morgan Scalley's first season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes are 5-0, but are they getting will they get national respect they deserve, especially with the team's strength of schedule? In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down several points:

The Kansas recap: Dissecting the 41-24 victory, Wayshawn Parker's dynamic night, Devon Dampier's steady second-half recovery, and the defensive secondary's response to big plays.

Dissecting the 41-24 victory, Wayshawn Parker's dynamic night, Devon Dampier's steady second-half recovery, and the defensive secondary's response to big plays. Morgan Scalley's milestone start: How Scalley became the best first-year head coach in Utah history.

How Scalley became the best first-year head coach in Utah history. Moving week in the Big 12: Why top-tier separation is finally hitting the conference and where Utah stands in ESPN's efficiency and game control rankings.

Why top-tier separation is finally hitting the conference and where Utah stands in ESPN's efficiency and game control rankings. The Holy War dilemma: BYU faces No. 2 Notre Dame this weekend, so should Utah fans ever root for their rivals to boost the conference resume?

BYU faces No. 2 Notre Dame this weekend, so should Utah fans ever root for their rivals to boost the conference resume? Beef of the Week: Big praise for the revamped Utah offensive line taking home Big 12 honors.

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