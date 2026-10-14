The Utah Checkdown podcast: Recapping Utah's 5-0 start in Morgan Scalley's first season

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 1:48 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

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Recapping Utah’s 5-0 start in Morgan Scalley’s first season and what it means for the Utes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes are 5-0, but are they getting will they get national respect they deserve, especially with the team's strength of schedule? In this episode, host Josh Furlong breaks down several points:

  • The Kansas recap: Dissecting the 41-24 victory, Wayshawn Parker's dynamic night, Devon Dampier's steady second-half recovery, and the defensive secondary's response to big plays.
  • Morgan Scalley's milestone start: How Scalley became the best first-year head coach in Utah history.
  • Moving week in the Big 12: Why top-tier separation is finally hitting the conference and where Utah stands in ESPN's efficiency and game control rankings.
  • The Holy War dilemma: BYU faces No. 2 Notre Dame this weekend, so should Utah fans ever root for their rivals to boost the conference resume?
  • Beef of the Week: Big praise for the revamped Utah offensive line taking home Big 12 honors.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege

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