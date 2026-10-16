The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Colorado | How a 24-team playoff benefits Utah

Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 2:18 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

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Previewing Colorado | How a 24-team playoff only benefits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Host Josh Furlong breaks down everything Utes fans need to know heading into Saturday's road tilt against Colorado — from Isaac Wilson leading the Buffaloes' offense to the defensive keys in the trenches.

Plus, a dive into the growing buzz around a 24-team College Football Playoff, Morgan Scalley's mission to lock down in-state recruiting, and a visit from Jon Wilner to unpack how big the weekend's games are for the Big 12's postseason fate.

In this episode:

  • Houston kickoff window: Why the network broadcast schedules put Utah-Houston on a six-day hold and what time slots are on the table.
  • The 24-team playoff scenario: What a potential bracket expansion means for college football, conference championship games, and why historical metrics suggest Utah would be among the biggest winners.
  • In-state recruiting priority: Morgan Scalley's vision for keeping top local talent home and building a pipeline in Utah.
  • Colorado preview: Dissecting the Buffaloes' struggles, former Ute Isaac Wilson under center, and the defensive keys to securing bowl eligibility in Boulder.
  • Hotline Update with Jon Wilner: Breaking down the College Football Playoff at-large implications of BYU vs. Notre Dame, CFP selection committee dynamics, and the current state of Deion Sanders' program.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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