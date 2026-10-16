The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Colorado | How a 24-team playoff benefits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Host Josh Furlong breaks down everything Utes fans need to know heading into Saturday's road tilt against Colorado — from Isaac Wilson leading the Buffaloes' offense to the defensive keys in the trenches.

Plus, a dive into the growing buzz around a 24-team College Football Playoff, Morgan Scalley's mission to lock down in-state recruiting, and a visit from Jon Wilner to unpack how big the weekend's games are for the Big 12's postseason fate.

In this episode:

Houston kickoff window: Why the network broadcast schedules put Utah-Houston on a six-day hold and what time slots are on the table.

Why the network broadcast schedules put Utah-Houston on a six-day hold and what time slots are on the table. The 24-team playoff scenario: What a potential bracket expansion means for college football, conference championship games, and why historical metrics suggest Utah would be among the biggest winners.

What a potential bracket expansion means for college football, conference championship games, and why historical metrics suggest Utah would be among the biggest winners. In-state recruiting priority: Morgan Scalley's vision for keeping top local talent home and building a pipeline in Utah.

Morgan Scalley's vision for keeping top local talent home and building a pipeline in Utah. Colorado preview: Dissecting the Buffaloes' struggles, former Ute Isaac Wilson under center, and the defensive keys to securing bowl eligibility in Boulder.

Dissecting the Buffaloes' struggles, former Ute Isaac Wilson under center, and the defensive keys to securing bowl eligibility in Boulder. Hotline Update with Jon Wilner: Breaking down the College Football Playoff at-large implications of BYU vs. Notre Dame, CFP selection committee dynamics, and the current state of Deion Sanders' program.

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