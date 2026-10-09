The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Kansas | Could the Jaywawks pose a problem for the Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY — Football is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium after a two-week break, and the Utes are preparing for a "whiteout" matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Host Josh Furlong breaks down whether Kansas' top-10 offensive and defensive metrics are legitimate threats or just paper stats padded by weak nonconference opponents.

From bottling up dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Marshall to Utah's defensive dominance in the red zone, get the complete breakdown of what Morgan Scalley's squad must do to avoid an upset.

Plus, Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline joins the show for an inside look at the biggest headlines across college football:

The AP poll factory: How voters evaluate wildly unbalanced early-season schedules.

How voters evaluate wildly unbalanced early-season schedules. Playoff expansion fallout: The looming expiration of ESPN's exclusive CFP negotiating window and what a potential jump to 24 teams means for the Big 12's access and revenue.

The looming expiration of ESPN's exclusive CFP negotiating window and what a potential jump to 24 teams means for the Big 12's access and revenue. Week 6 Big 12 matchups: Why Texas Tech might be vulnerable, the fallout of ASU's London trip, and a hypothetical "midpoint" showdown between Utah and BYU.

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