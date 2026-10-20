Broberg breaks tie on 3rd-period power play, Blues top Jets 2-1

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ST. LOUIS — Philip Broberg scored on a power play at 8:47 of the third period to break a tie in the St. Louis Blues' 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Robert Thomas set up Broberg's slapper from the middle of the ice above the faceoff circles. Thomas has 332 career assists, one short of matching Brian Sutter for fourth on the Blues' list.

Broberg also assisted on Jimmy Snuggerud's first-period goal, and Joel Hofer stopped 32 shots as the Blues opened a five-game homestand. Snuggerud has five goals this season.

St. Louis snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 4-4-1.

Cole Perfetti tied it at 1 for Winnipeg at 32 seconds of the third with his sixth goal of the season.

Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for the Jets.

Jets: At Dallas on Thursday night.

Blues: Host Vegas on Thursday night.

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