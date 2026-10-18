Sharangovich breaks late tie as the Flames end the Hurricanes' 7-game winning streak

Posted - Oct. 18, 2026 at 9:07 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Calgary Flames' Yegor Sharangovich, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Morgan Frost during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Calgary Flames' Yegor Sharangovich, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Morgan Frost during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

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CALGARY. Alberta — Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal with 4:28 left and the Calgary Flames ended Carolina's seven-game winning streak, beating the defending champion Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night for their second victory of the season.

Morgan Frost set up the winning goal after scoring on a power play in the second period. Matvei Gridin also scored, and Devin Cooley made 34 saves to help Calgary improve to 2-6-0.

On the deciding play, Frost sent a saucer pass across the slot to Sharangovich, who one-timed it as soon as the puck landed on his stick and picked the top corner, sending goalie Brandon Bussi's water bottle flying.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jalen Chatfield scored for Carolina, and Bussi made 31 saves. The Hurricanes dropped do 7-2-1.

Hurricanes: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.

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