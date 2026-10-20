Penguins forward Ben Kindel hospitalized in Utah after having medical emergency on team flight

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 3:07 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Pittsburgh Penguins' Ben Kindel (81) is defended by Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Ben Kindel (81) is defended by Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

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SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel was being evaluated at a Salt Lake City hospital on Tuesday after having a medical emergency on the team's flight home from a four-game trip.

The club said the 19-year-old Kindel had an unspecified issue shortly after the team's plane took off from the Salt Lake City airport on Tuesday.

The plane returned to the airport while Kindel was tended to on the flight by the team's medical staff. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Utah hospital.

The team said Kindel was conscious, alert and stable.

Kindel, in his second season with the Penguins after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 draft, has two goals and two assists in nine games. He played 18 minutes, 53 seconds in a 5-4 loss to Utah on Monday night.

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