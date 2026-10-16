NHL roundup: Panthers' Brady Tkachuk caps 2nd straight hat trick in OT

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Oct 16 (Field Level Media) - Brady Tkachuk scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation, then completed his second straight natural hat trick 2:23 into overtime, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

Tkachuk is the first player since the Toronto Maple ​Leafs' Auston Matthews in February 2024 to record a hat trick in back-to-back games. He is the third Panther with a hat trick in consecutive games (Noel Acciari and Pavel Bure) and the second to complete a hat trick in overtime (Aleksander Barkov).

Panthers goalie Akira Schmid, making his third consecutive appearance and second straight start while Jacob Markstrom remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, stopped 15 shots. Seth Jones logged two assists as the Panthers won two straight games for the first time ‌this season.

Liam Ohgren and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which took its sixth loss in a row (0-5-1). Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen finished with 36 saves.

Lightning 4, Kraken 3 (OT)

Victor Hedman drove through the slot and scored at 2:07 of overtime as Tampa Bay beat Seattle and improved to 4-0-0 at home this season.

Brandon Hagel potted two goals and Ilya Mikheyev notched ⁠his 100th career tally. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. All-time, the Lightning are 9-0-2 against the Kraken, while Vasilevskiy improved ​to 8-0-1 against them.

Matty Beniers registered his 200th career point with a goal, and Ryan Winterton and Jared McCann also hit ⁠the net for the Kraken. Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots as the club slipped to 3-0-1 on its five- game road trip.

Devils 7, Rangers 1

Luke Hughes led the way with two of New Jersey's four second-period goals to help bury New York in Newark, N.J.

Nico ‌Daws stopped 18 shots in the victory, while Nico Hischier, Arseny ‌Gritsyuk, Evan Rodrigues, Cody Glass, and Stefan Noesen all joined Hughes on the scoresheet. Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Dawson Mercer, and Amadeus Lombardi all picked up a pair of assists each.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored the ⁠Rangers' lone goal as they allowed more than three goals for the first time this season. New York's starting goalie, Dylan Garand, permitted four goals on 13 shots.

Senators 2, Islanders ⁠1 (SO)

Shane Pinto scored the only goal in the shootout for host Ottawa, which outlasted New York.

Ridly Greig scored in the second period for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 20 saves in regulation and overtime.

Matias Maccelli scored for the second straight game for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov, seeking his first win since Nov. 14, 2024, stopped 18 shots while falling to 0-1-1 on the season.

Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

Owen Power scored in overtime as visiting Buffalo came from behind to top Toronto.

Jack Quinn recorded four points, including two goals, and had a Gordie Howe hat trick for the Sabres after a second-period tussle with Troy Stecher. Mattias Samuelsson (a goal and an assist), Noah Ostlund and Zach Benson (two assists apiece) had multi-point games for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves.

Kirill Marchenko produced a hat trick for Toronto, and Auston Matthews also scored. John Tavares had two assists but exited early in the third period after a collision with Josh Norris. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots.

Blackhawks 4, Jets 3 (OT)

Artyom Levshunov scored 97 seconds ‌into overtime for Chicago, which beat Winnipeg to win its second straight game.

Connor Bedard, in his second game of the season, scored a power-play goal and assisted on the game-winner. Frank Nazar and ​Ryan Donato also tallied for the Blackhawks, and Patrick Kane had two assists. Chicago goalie Spencer Knight made 31 saves.

Neal Pionk finished with a goal and two assists for the Jets, who rallied from down two after a period to get a point. Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo also scored, and Stuart Skinner stopped 24 shots.

Wild 5, Blues 4

Matt Boldy scored his fifth career hat trick and added an assist as Minnesota held off St. Louis in Saint Paul, Minn.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his third goal in two games and added two assists for the Wild, who have won three of four. Quinn Hughes and Joel Eriksson Ek each had two assists and Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves. Kaprizov, who has six goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, headed to the dressing room late in the third period after being pushed into the boards.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist and Mason McTavish scored his third goal in two games for the Blues, whose three-game point streak (2-0-1) ended. Cam Fowler had three assists, and Joel Hofer made 33 saves.

Golden Knights 6, Flames 2

Mark Stone scored his second career regular-season hat trick and Jack Eichel had a short-handed goal and two assists as Vegas cruised past Calgary in Las Vegas.

Ivan Barbashev tied his career high ​with three assists, Mitch Marner had two assists and Brett Howden and Braeden Bowman also scored goals for Vegas, which earned its sixth win in the past seven games. Carter Hart made 28 saves for the Golden Knights.

Jake Middleton and Matt Coronato scored and Dustin Wolf finished with 27 saves for the Flames, who fell to 1-6-0 on ‌the season.

Sharks 3, ‌Predators 2 (SO)

Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves and kept Nashville from scoring ⁠in overtime and a shootout, helping visiting San Jose prevail.

Mason Marchment and Will Smith scored in regulation before Macklin Celebrini registered the lone goal in the shootout for the Sharks, who had lost two in a row.

Steven Stamkos scored with under a second left in regulation to tie the score for Nashville, sending the game to overtime. Ryan O'Reilly also scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for the Predators, who lost their third straight game (0-1-2).

Red Wings 2, Flyers 1

Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal with 4:38 remaining in the third period, fueling host Detroit to a victory over winless Philadelphia.

Anton Johansson scored his first career NHL goal and Daniil Tarasov made 17 saves for the Red Wings, who snapped a three-game winless streak (0-1-2).

Matvei Michkov scored his team-leading third goal of the season and Joseph Woll turned aside 24 shots for the Flyers, who ‌extended their franchise-record winless streak to start a season to nine ​games (0-6-3). They are one of two teams (the Los Angeles Kings) yet to win a game this season.

Mammoth 4, Oilers 2

Clayton Keller scored twice and Logan Cooley netted ‌his first goal of the season in a two-point performance, leading Utah ⁠to a victory at Edmonton.

Barrett Hayton also scored for the ​Mammoth, who have won three consecutive games. Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves, and Nick Schmaltz collected two assists.

Leon Draisaitl and Shakir Mukhamadullin tallied for the Oilers, who had a five-game winning streak snapped. Devon Levi stopped 20 shots and saw the end of his franchise-record streak of four victories to ​start his time with Edmonton.

(--Field Level Media)