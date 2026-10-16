New wildfire in Southern California explodes in size, burning multiple homes

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A fast-moving wildfire in Southern California quickly consumed hundreds of acres and burned multiple homes after sparking in Orange County Friday, county officials said.

The Norte Fire began around noon Friday and has quickly grown to 465 acres, the Orange County Fire Authority said. It's one of several fires that have broken out since Thursday amid fierce Santa Ana winds affecting Southern California.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KCBS showed multiple houses burning Friday afternoon. Four homes in San Juan Capistrano have been impacted by the fire as it continues to grow, fire officials said in a social media post. Officials told people to avoid the area.

Five zones in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano were under evacuation orders while surrounding areas had evacuation warnings in effect. Evacuation shelters have been opened at community centers in both San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, Orange County fire officials said.

Ten schools were dismissed early "out of an abundance of caution" and sports and after-school programs were canceled, Capistrano Unified School District announced.

Wind gusts in the area are reaching 25 mph. Winds are expected to remain elevated until this evening, when they could begin to die down in areas closer to the coast beginning around 7 p.m. local time. The Santa Ana winds peak Friday but will remain elevated through Saturday, and then diminishing over the weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.