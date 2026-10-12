Hurricane Simon weakens to Category 2 as it continues to lash Mexico's Pacific coast

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Hurricane Simon weakened to a Category 2 storm on Monday with sustained winds of 105 mph as it moves off Mexico's west coast, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm will likely pack near 100 mph winds as it makes landfall sometime Thursday, though the exact location and timing could change because of the complexity of its track forecast.

The hurricane has been causing heavy rainfall and strong winds. In Mexico's southwestern Guerrero state, an elderly person died, according to Mexico's national Civil Protection coordinator during a news conference with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum said the hurricane, which has threatened coastal communities and popular tourist destinations along Mexico's Pacific Coast since Sunday, caused "minor" damage in affected areas.

"The place where there may have been greater damage, although it was not as expected, is Guerrero. There was some damage in Colima, and the effects of [Tropical Storm] Rachel in Baja California, where there were greater impacts."

The hurricane is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Jalisco's coast early Monday, including Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort city destination for U.S. tourists. The conditions are expected to improve that morning as Simon continues to weaken slowly and inch northwest just offshore.

The international airport in Puerto Vallarta suspended operations and will remain closed until 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to Pacific Airport Group.

The national coordinator of Mexico's Civil Protection Agency, or CNPC, Laura Velázquez Alzúa, told reporters on Sunday that despite the hurricane not yet making landfall, it is still "very close to the Mexican coast."

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Velázquez said Simon's effects — including "strong winds, high waves and storm surge," particularly along the northern coast of Jalisco state — will continue through Monday. But rainfall is expected to ease during the day, according to the head of Mexico's National Meteorological Service, Fabián Vázquez Romaña

According to NHC forecasts, Simon's winds and rain will also spread to coastal areas of Nayarit state Monday and parts of Sinaloa state Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, Simon is expected to turn toward the northeast and begin moving toward southern Sinaloa.

The Nayarit coast could see an inch or two of rain but the state's islands could receive more than 12 inches as Simon passes very close by Monday night into early Tuesday. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are expected along parts of Sinaloa's coast, with the hardest-hit areas potentially seeing more than 12 inches as Simon approaches on Thursday.

Dangerous flash flooding is possible in any of these areas, while life-threatening landslides could occur at higher elevations.

Coastal areas will experience the hurricane's strongest winds, which can topple trees and power lines.

Over the weekend, Sheinbaum urged residents from the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Nayarit to remain in shelter "until an official announcement that the danger has passed" after the CNPC warned of "exceptional rainfall" and "intense winds" in those states.

Nonessential activities have been suspended, and precautionary evacuations are continuing, Sheinbaum said on Sunday.

Federal authorities are working to restore power in some areas, including Acapulco, a coastal city in Mexico's Guerrero state that was devastated three years ago by Hurricane Otis.

Laura Sharman and Uriel Blanco contributed to this report.

Contributing: Laura Sharman and Uriel Blanco