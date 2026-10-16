How much would you pay to save the Great Salt Lake? Study says not much

SALT LAKE CITY — What would you be willing to pay to save the Great Salt Lake?

That's the question economics professors at Weber State are asking through new research.

Their research found that Utahns are willing to shell out up to $144 a year to help bring the Great Salt Lake's water to a healthy level, according to a poll asking Utahns how much they would pay in additional taxes.

The survey aimed to gauge how much Utahns value the Great Salt Lake, including both the lake's economic benefits and the value people place on preserving it for its own sake and for future generations, economics professor Therese Cavlovic said.

"The lake gives us value that includes the way people benefit from it, but also the value of simply knowing it exists," she said.

At the high end, Utahns said they'd be willing to pay $370 to $485. On the lower end, that amount was $37 to $42.

A similar study was done about 40 years ago asking California residents how much they would spend to help the Mono Lake. That study is frequently mentioned in discussions about the Great Salt Lake, inspiring researchers to collect updated numbers.

Weber State professor Matt Gnagey says the results are promising.

"The takeaway is that we have the resources to save the lake, and people want to," he said. "We all value it. We all need to play a role both in the payment for funding a project that will increase water to the lake and in reducing our water use, too."