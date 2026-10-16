Pope Leo to lead Sunday prayers as he recovers from lung surgery, Vatican says

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The Vatican says that Pope Leo will recite the traditional Angelus prayers on Sunday as he continues his recovery from lung surgery.

The appearance will be Leo's first in public since having part of his lung removed earlier this week after a cancerous growth was discovered. He has been recovering at a hospital in Rome.

In the latest update from the Vatican, the press office said Leo underwent blood tests and a chest X-ray on Friday morning, the results of which confirmed a "steady improvement" in his condition.

The pontiff is continuing his respiratory physiotherapy sessions, doctors involved in his treatment said, adding that his recovery allows him to carry out normal daily activities independently.

The 71-year-old is completely autonomous now in movement and breathing, the Vatican added.

Post-operative test results to confirm whether the pope is completely cancer free have not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.