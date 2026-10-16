Italian airports controller fixes network failure that caused flight delays

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ROME, Oct 16 — Air travellers faced delays ​and cancellations across Italy on Friday due to a ‌technical fault affecting air traffic control, which ⁠authorities said was ​not caused ⁠by sabotage of any type ‌and was ‌fixed later in the day.

Air traffic ⁠control company ⁠ENAV said it introduced temporary restrictions on air traffic capacity after detecting anomalies overnight on the data transmission network supporting ‌air traffic services ​nationwide.

As of around 1000 GMT, aviation analytics company Cirium counted 192 cancellations, and found that only around 31% of flights from Italian airports had departed on ​time, falling to 25% ‌at Milan's ‌Malpensa ⁠and 28% at Rome's Fiumicino.

ENAV said at around 1325 GMT it had managed to restore full ‌operational capacity.

(Reporting by ​Alvise Armellini ‌and Gianluca Lo ⁠Nostro, ​Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Gavin ​Jones)