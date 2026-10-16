Pope Leo to make Sunday appearance after 'steady improvement', Vatican says

Updated - Oct. 16, 2026 at 6:36 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 16, 2026 at 6:11 a.m.

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An image of Pope Leo is placed near the statue of Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, after the Vatican said Pope Leo had been diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed a part of his right lung, in Rome, Italy, October 16, 2026.

An image of Pope Leo is placed near the statue of Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, after the Vatican said Pope Leo had been diagnosed with lung cancer after surgeons removed a part of his right lung, in Rome, Italy, October 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

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VATICAN CITY, Oct 16 — Pope Leo is showing steady improvement in ​hospital after undergoing surgery for lung cancer this week, the Vatican said on Friday, adding that ‌he is now able to do normal daily activities with full autonomy.

The ⁠pope will make his ​first public appearance since ⁠his hospitalisation on Sunday to deliver the traditional Angelus ‌prayer, while preparations ‌continue for his planned November trip to South ⁠America, the Vatican said.

Leo was ⁠diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation on Tuesday.

The Vatican released on Friday the first images of ‌the pope since his surgery, ​showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided.

"At the moment, we have not received any communication from the doctors regarding his discharge, other than what we were told from the beginning about a one-week timeframe," a Vatican spokesman said.

Leo, 71, is due to visit ​Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17. ‌Peruvian President Keiko ‌Fujimori ⁠had speculated that the trip might have to be delayed, but in a sign that preparations were carrying on as normal, the Vatican released a list of journalists ‌admitted to cover ​the visit.

Work on the trip ‌is "going forward," said ⁠the Vatican ​spokesman.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by ​Crispian Balmer)

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