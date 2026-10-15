Venture Global inks deals with GE Vernova, Baker Hughes for power expansion

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 10:12 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 5:23 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S.-based Venture Global is displayed at their booth during Gastech Bangkok 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 14, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S.-based Venture Global is displayed at their booth during Gastech Bangkok 2026, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 14, 2026. (REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo)

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Oct 15 — Venture Global said on Thursday it had signed deals with ​GE Vernova and Baker Hughes to support up to 16 new power generation units, advancing plans to ‌develop off-grid power capacity that could support AI data centers and its ⁠LNG operations.

The rapid growth of ​data centers has fueled interest ⁠in behind-the-meter power projects as developers seek to secure ‌dedicated electricity supplies ‌without adding strain to already constrained public power grids.

Here ⁠are more details:

• The ⁠agreements cover up to 16 power-island units of 720 megawatts each, alongside associated transformer equipment

• Venture said the units could support up to 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by the end of 2034, subject to customer commitments ‌and market demand

• The company expects ​to place its first order for a power island by the end of 2026

• The gas-fired, combined-cycle units would operate behind-the-meter, without drawing on public power grids or water utilities, the company said

• Any third-party data center development would be separate from and complementary to its ​LNG operations and would not affect existing LNG sales ‌commitments, Venture said

• The ‌company ⁠plans to file its first permit applications this week. Additional equipment orders will depend on future commercial and operational requirements

• This new capacity would expand on the company's 4.5 ‌GW of gas-fired generation ​that powers its facilities in ‌island mode, allowing the ⁠plants to ​operate independently of the grid

(Reporting by Tyakshi Singh; Editing by ​Shreya Biswas)

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