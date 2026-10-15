Hyundai to recall over 94,600 US vehicles over fire risk from overheating, NHTSA says

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 1:39 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 1:37 a.m.

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A Hyundai logo is seen at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024.

A Hyundai logo is seen at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 27, 2024. (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

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Oct 15 — Hyundai Motor America is recalling ​94,622 vehicles in the US over a risk of ‌fire while parked or driving due to ⁠the possibility of ​some front power ⁠seat motors overheating, the ‌US National ‌Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on ⁠Thursday.

Here are ⁠some more details from NHTSA:

• The front power seat motors may overheat due to a stuck power seat control switch, ‌which can result ​in a fire while parked or driving

• The affected vehicles include certain 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models

• NHTSA said that Hyundai has advised ​owners to park their vehicles ‌outdoors and ‌away ⁠from other vehicles or structures until the repair has been performed

• The auto safety regulator ‌said the recall ​remedy is currently ‌being developed

(Reporting by ⁠Sumedha ​Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank ​Dhaniwala)

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