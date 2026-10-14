TSMC expected to report sixth straight quarter of record profit thanks to AI boom

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 5:01 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: File Photo: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: File Photo: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo/File Photo)

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TAIPEI, Oct 15 — TSMC, the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips, will likely report ​a sixth consecutive quarter of record earnings on Thursday, driven by booming infrastructure spending in the tech sector.

Analysts say demand for Taiwan Semiconductor ‌Manufacturing Co's (TSMC) AI chipmaking capacity, as well as its advanced chip packaging technology, CoWoS, remains strong.

That ⁠has catapulted Asia's most valuable company, ​a key supplier to Nvidia and ⁠Apple, to new heights. Its market capitalisation is almost double that of ‌South Korean rival Samsung ‌Electronics at around $2 trillion.

On its Thursday earnings call, TSMC is expected ⁠to report a 65% surge in third-quarter ⁠net profit to T$746.3 billion ($23.4 billion), according to an LSEG SmartEstimate compiled from 16 analysts. SmartEstimates place greater weight on forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The call at which it will provide fourth-quarter and updated full-year guidance is scheduled for 0600 GMT.

Any result above T$706.56 ‌billion would mark the company's highest-ever quarterly net ​income, as well as its 11th consecutive quarter of profit growth.

Last week, it reported a 50% year-on-year rise in third-quarter revenue, beating market forecasts and hitting a new record.

TSMC is investing $265 billion to build chip factories in the US state of Arizona, including an additional $100 billion that was unveiled in July.

In September, Reuters reported that TSMC was evaluating a potential ​investment in Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said last week that his companies ‌would build and ‌operate the ⁠Terafab AI chip complex, with TSMC potentially subleasing a part of it.

On its July earnings call, the company raised its capex forecast for this year to between $60 billion and $64 billion from a previous prediction at the high end of $52 ‌billion to $56 billion.

TSMC's Taipei-listed ​shares have gained 63% so far this ‌year, broadly in line ⁠with a 69% ​rise for the broader Taiwanese market.

(Reporting by Wen-Yee Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by ​Thomas Derpinghaus)

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