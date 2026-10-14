Perella Weinberg, Piper Sandler abandon merger talks, FT reports

Updated - Oct. 14, 2026 at 2:33 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 2:06 p.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Perella Weinberg Partners logo is seen in this illustration taken October 5, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Perella Weinberg Partners logo is seen in this illustration taken October 5, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 14 — Investment bank Piper Sandler and advisory firm Perella ​Weinberg Partners have abandoned talks for an all-stock merger, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, ‌citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Perella Weinberg closed 19.1% ⁠lower at $13, while those ​of Piper Sandler ended ⁠up 0.96% at $64.5.

The companies were unable to ‌agree on financial ‌and personnel matters, The FT reported.

The Wall Street ⁠Journal had reported last ⁠month that Piper Sandler was in talks to buy Perella Weinberg, which had a market value of about $1.4 billion at the time.

Perella Weinberg declined to comment on the FT report, while ‌Piper Sandler did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters request for comment.

A $485-million merger between Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray and New York-based Sandler O'Neill led to the formation of Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020, creating a major investment bank specializing in the middle market, with leading ​advisory practices in financial services, healthcare and energy.

Meanwhile, ‌Perella Weinberg was ‌founded ⁠by veteran Wall Street bankers Joseph Perella, Peter Weinberg and Terry Meguid in 2006. The firm went public in 2021 through a merger with a ‌blank-check company backed by ​banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, ‌in a deal valued ⁠at ​about $975 million.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Diti Pujara)

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