BYU-Notre Dame ranks among college football's most expensive tickets this weekend

PROVO — The No. 8 BYU Cougars matchup with No. 2 Notre Dame this weekend in Provo is shaping up to be one of the most expensive tickets in college football during the Week 7 slate.

As of Wednesday, the cheapest available ticket for BYU-Notre Dame at LaVell Edwards Stadium was listed at $429 (including fees) on TicketData, making it the second-most expensive game on this weekend's college football schedule. No. 4 Ohio State's trip to No. 5 Indiana leads the way at a get-in-price of $474.

The anticipated BYU-Notre Dame matchup had a 13% decrease in ticket prices over the past three days. Prices for the games will most likely fluctuate as kickoff approaches. It's looking to be a beautiful football weather day in Provo with forecasts calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s at kickoff as opposed to the weather Utahns have been seeing the past few days.

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT on ABC.

The high prices reflect the stakes surrounding Saturday's Week 7 matchup in Provo. BYU and Notre Dame enter the game undefeated, BYU at 5-0 and Notre Dame at 6-0, with the Cougars looking to strengthen their College Football Playoff resume against one of the sport's most recognizable programs. This is also the first time BYU will host a game between two top-10 teams.

Notre Dame is stacked on both sides of the ball with a No. 1-ranked defense. BYU will need to rely on its top-10 defense to bring the heat — forcing turnovers, making plays behind the line and keeping pressure on the QB.

The game also will bring ESPN's "College GameDay" to BYU's campus for the first time in 17 years for a national broadcast ahead of kickoff, adding another layer of attention to an already highly anticipated matchup.

For BYU, the opportunity extends beyond a marquee home game. A win against Notre Dame would give the Cougars a significant boost in the playoff conversation after being left out of the CFP last year while putting the program in front of a national audience on ABC.

The matchup is part of a loaded weekend that includes several other games between ranked teams, giving fans plenty of options — though attending some of those contests could come at a lower price.

Among the other notable matchups are No. 6 Alabama against No. 14 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss against No. 13 Missouri and No. 16 Mississippi State against No. 22 LSU. Coming right behind the BYU-Notre Dame and OSU-Indiana matchups is the Alabama-Tennessee matchup at Neyland Stadium at a get-in-price of $337.

With "GameDay" in town and two undefeated teams meeting under the lights, BYU-Notre Dame is shaping up to be one of the weekend's biggest draws both on the field and in the ticket market.