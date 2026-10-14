The only winner in the Kelly Clarkson bird drama and 'Girls' reboot is Brooklyn

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Is Brooklyn's PR rep behind the feud between Kelly Clarkson and a toy store, and maybe the "Girls" revival announced on Tuesday?

The New York borough — a part of the city now better known for its gentrified neighborhoods — has been thrust into the center of two cultural firestorms this week. While the internet picks at every scrap of information about Clarkson's attempt to buy an expensive bird sculpture from a hipster toy shop, and envisions the joys — and potential horrors — of Lena Dunham's five-episode revival announced Tuesday, it looms in the background, like a $38 slice of avocado toast.

Who can emerge as winners from these dramas? Probably not the toy store, probably not Clarkson, possibly (though not definitely) viewers of the beloved but divisive show, due to return to production next year. Who can? That borough that continues to capture the national imagination — a site of envy for some, of deep annoyance and hatred for others.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn borough president, unfortunately, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Wow, dude'

The latest twist in the Clarkson drama came Tuesday night, when investigative journalist Pablo Torre released footage of the celebrity on her now infamous outing to Art of Play in Brooklyn. The nearly five- minute long video doesn't include audio, but shows the star wearing a yellow t-shirt, jeans, a backpack and baseball cap interacting with and employee before leaving.

Those who have spent any time online in the past few days already know what happened. Over the weekend, Clarkson "drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad," she wrote on X.

The outing didn't end well — she wanted to buy something (later revealed to be a $15,000 bird sculpture that the store said was not for sale) and "was looked at as if I couldn't afford it," she wrote.

Clarkson called out the store, saying: "Wow, dude. You're an idiot and just lost a huge sale," comparing her experience to "being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman."

The store replied by saying the bird — named Molly — wasn't for sale and called out Clarkson for putting them on blast.

"It's been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity," they wrote, before quoting "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" from Clarkson's hit 2012 single — which struck some fans as snarky.

The back-and-forth somehow continued, with Clarkson accusing the shop of lying, while Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin told Curbed that "Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger."

Fast forward to Tuesday night, and Torres' video, which has been viewed over 350,000 times.

Clarkson looked unglamorous in the video — no surprise to her fans, who have long loved her for her down-to-earth personality, something she appears to have held on to since winning the first season of "American Idol" in 2002 to just a few weeks ago, when she ended her eponymous Emmy-winning daytime talk show after seven seasons.

Those fans have been super supportive of Clarkson through everything from her weight loss journey to divorce and single parenthood, which made it even more jarring to see online discourse paint her as an entitled celebrity bullying a small business, a position taken by many in Brooklyn itself.

Even the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union has weighed in, with its president saying in a statement that: "Whether it involves a high-profile celebrity or an everyday shopper, no customer has the right to abuse retail workers on the floor or mobilize online harassment against them."

The 'Girls' will be back in town

The announcement that Dunham was getting the band back together for a limited revival of the hit series "'Girls"' she created on HBO (which shares a parent company with CNN) came via a video of a mock Zoom call between Dunham and her costars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells.

The show epitomized early 2010s Brooklyn culture, and fans have been wondering how they will bring the show into the present day, with many parts of the borough even more gentrified (and expensive) than they were then.

"We always said we would only return to GIRLS if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day," Dunham said in a statement. "Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it's pretty hard to get them to stop."

It was surprising given that Dunham said in an interview back in April that she had never rewatched her series. "We got asked to do at one point if we wanted to do a 'Girls' rewatch podcast and I was like with total gratitude that anyone would care, that's actually my nightmare job," she said at the time.

Production is set to begin in 2027 — a decade after the season six finale — which gives fans time to imagine the storylines. The questions are already bubbling, including: What's happened with the son of Dunham's character Hannah Horvath? And will they at all mention Adam Driver's character given that he's not listed as returning and Dunham wrote in her recent memoir about clashing with him on set?

It also serves as a reminder to the show's many haters, who called out its unlikeable characters (including Dunham's Hannah,), lack of diversity and atmosphere of privilege.

Which brings us back to Brooklyn.

In the spirit of cooperation, perhaps Dunham could bring Clarkson on for a guest spot that satirizes her toy store drama and gives her a chance to play the villain she's being accused of being?

That just might kill two birds with one stone.