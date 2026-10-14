Patriots open window for A.J. Brown; Christian Gonzalez ready to return

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Oct 14 (Field Level Media) - The New England Patriots have opened the ​21-day practice window for wide receiver A.J. Brown, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday.

Brown has been sidelined since ‌sustaining a high-ankle sprain during the second half of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the ⁠Seattle Seahawks in the teams' ​season opener on Sept. 9. He ⁠went on injured reserve two days later and missed the ‌team's last four games.

While ‌Brown is working his way back to game action, Pro ⁠Bowl cornerback Christian Gonzalez told reporters ⁠that he's ready to return to the field after missing two games due to a shoulder injury.

"I'm good now, ready for Sunday," Gonzalez told reporters Wednesday.

Gonzalez, 24, signed a four-year, $135 million contract extension last month.

He has started all 37 career games in which ‌he has played -- including three this season -- ​since being selected by New England with the 17th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

The Patriots host their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, on Sunday.

As for Brown, he sustained his injury after he was targeted by a third-down pass from Drake Maye, but Seahawks nickel cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett ​deflected the pass to force a punt. Pritchett's knee landed on the ‌outside of Brown's ‌ankle, which ⁠twisted inward as he went to the ground.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown had three receptions for a team-high 26 yards in the first half.

Brown, 29, was named second-team All-Pro ‌with the Eagles in ​2022, 2023 and 2024.

He has 527 ‌receptions for 8,055 yards ⁠and 56 ​touchdowns in 106 career games (98 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.

(--Field ​Level Media)