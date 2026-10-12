Packers LB Micah Parsons not expected to return this week

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Oct 13 (Field Level Media) - The Green Bay Packers are not expecting Micah ​Parsons to return to practice this week ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

"As soon as they give us the ‌green light, he'll be out there. That hasn't happened yet, but I think we're getting closer," ⁠said Packers coach Matt LaFleur at ​a Monday press conference, following an ⁠initial report by ESPN.

Parsons, who has been sidelined since he tore his ‌ACL against the ‌Denver Broncos on Dec. 14, said in August he believed it ⁠was "realistic" he could be back in time ⁠for the Packers' Week 6 matchup against his former team.

The expectation now is that the star pass rusher will return sometime this month, per ESPN.

"First of all, you've got to get him back on the practice field," LaFleur said. "There's a lot of testing that goes on ‌before he gets medically cleared to get out ​there, and then I'm sure we're going to want to give him some time to get back to playing football. As you see with most guys that are coming off a major injury, it takes a little bit of time."

Parsons, 27, was traded from Dallas to Green Bay ahead of the 2025 season in exchange for two first-round picks ​and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. He had 12.5 sacks and 12 tackles for ‌loss in 14 games (13 ‌starts) ⁠during his first season with the Packers before sustaining the knee injury. He had one sack and three tackles in his return to Dallas last September, which ended in a 40-40 tie.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time ‌first-team All-Pro outside linebacker has ​297 tackles, 65 sacks, 75 tackles for ‌loss, 139 quarterback hits, ⁠11 forced ​fumbles and 10 pass breakups in 77 games (76 starts) with the Cowboys (2021-24) and Packers.

(--Field ​Level Media)