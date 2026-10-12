Niners LB Dre Greenlaw suspended 1 game for headbutt vs. Seahawks

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Oct 12 (Field Level Media) - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw ​has been suspended without pay for a one game for his sideline headbutt of Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones ‌IV which resulted in his ejection from the team's 32-29 win over the ⁠Seahawks on Sunday, the NFL ​announced on Monday.

ESPN and NFL ⁠Network reported that Greenlaw intends to appeal the ruling.

Greenlaw initially ‌was assessed an ‌unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Sam Darnold after the ⁠Seahawks quarterback stepped out of bounds ⁠at the San Francisco 47-yard line on a scramble.

As Seahawks players surrounded Greenlaw to protect Darnold, Jones and Greenlaw moved toward each other and went nose-to-nose. Greenlaw head-butted the helmetless Jones as officials intervened.

Moments later, referee Land Clark ‌announced that Greenlaw had been ejected based ​on a review conducted at the league's Art McNally GameDay Central office in New York.

Per the league, Greenlaw's actions violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Greenlaw, 29, is able to appeal the suspension. Under the ​current suspension, he's eligible to return to the 49ers' active roster ‌on Oct. 20, ‌after ⁠San Francisco's game against the Washington Commanders next Monday.

Greenlaw is second on the 49ers with 37 tackles this season, his first back with San Francisco after one year with the Denver ‌Broncos. He has 535 ​tackles, 20 tackles for loss, four ‌interceptions, 16 pass breakups ⁠and 4.5 ​sacks over 77 games (68 starts) with the 49ers (2019-24; 2026) and Broncos.

(--Field ​Level Media)