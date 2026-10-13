Jury finds Tyreek Hill liable for 2 battery counts, awards $500,000 to the NFL star's estranged wife

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 9:58 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sits in the end zone before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sits in the end zone before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

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MIAMI — A Miami jury on Tuesday found Tyreek Hill liable for two counts of battery but not liable for the eight remaining claims made by Lakeeta Vaccaro — ending the high-profile civil trial involving the NFL wide receiver and his estranged wife.

Hill, who has played for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, was found liable for two counts of battery — one stemming from an incident in January 2024, and another from April 2025. The jury awarded Vaccaro $500,000 in compensatory damages but did not award her punitive damages.

The jury found Hill not liable for eight other counts that included battery, assault and continuing domestic violence.

Hill, wearing a dark polo shirt, embraced one of his attorneys and shook hands with others following the verdict before leaving the courtroom by himself.

It wasn't immediately clear what the verdict means for Hill's return to the NFL. He is still working his way back from a dislocated knee and torn ligaments suffered in September 2025 while he was with the Dolphins, but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has indicated that he could be ready to play by November.

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