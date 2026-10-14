Jury returns mixed verdict in Tyreek Hill's battery case

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Oct 14 (Field Level Media) - Free agent wideout Tyreek Hill was found liable for two counts ​of battery in a mixed verdict at his civil trial in Miami.

The jury awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages to his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro. However, they found ‌the NFL veteran not liable on eight other claims and denied Vaccaro's request for punitive damages.

Hill, 32, who has ⁠been seeking a comeback after missing most ​of last season with a torn ⁠ACL, smiled and shook hands with his attorneys after the verdicts were read.

"Mr. Hill was ‌very pleased that he ‌was able to get his story out and to be able to ⁠tell the world what he's not been able to ⁠speak about," attorney Christi Bright told reporters. "He's very grateful."

After a weeklong trial, the six-person jury found Hill liable for an incident that occurred in January 2024 and another that took place on April 7, 2025, the day before she filed for divorce.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, said on Oct. 2 that his client was negotiating with ‌teams and could sign later that week. Reported potential ​landing spots include his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill also posted cryptically on social media that he was "ready for some cold weather."

"Nothing is imminent at this time," Rosenhaus told ESPN on Wednesday. "He's continuing his rehab with the goal of being on a team in the immediate future."

Some of the testimony during his civil trial could potentially complicate a return to the NFL for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Vaccaro ​testified about a tumultuous relationship and alleged that Hill pulled her hair, knocked her to the ground, ‌twisted her breasts ‌and issued threats.

Hill ⁠denied most of the allegations, although he admitted telling her during one argument that he could "get people to hurt her."

A five-time first-team All-Pro, Hill was drafted in the fifth round by the Chiefs in 2016. After six successful seasons in Kansas City, he was traded ‌to the Miami Dolphins before ​the 2022 season.

Hill has 819 catches for 11,363 ‌yards and 83 touchdowns ⁠in 145 games (127 ​starts) over 10 seasons. He topped 1,000 receiving yards six times, including a league-high 1,799 in 2023.

(--Field ​Level Media)