Murray police shooting under investigation

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 8:26 a.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
A Murray police officer fired their gun early Tuesday while responding to an armed male having a mental health crisis, according to police.

A Murray police officer fired their gun early Tuesday while responding to an armed male having a mental health crisis, according to police. (Fer Gregory, Shutterstock)

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MURRAY — A shooting involving police officers early Tuesday is under investigation.

Murray police say during the "early morning hours," officers responded to a "possible mental health crisis" involving a male armed with a gun in the area of 5500 South and 200 West, according to a brief statement released by police.

"During the interaction with the male, an officer discharged their firearm. The subject was transported to the hospital and the officer involved critical incident protocol team was activated and will be conducting the investigation," police stated.

Police have not released the condition of the male taken to the hospital.

Murray police say it is an "active and ongoing incident" and additional information was not immediately available.

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