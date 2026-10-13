Murray police shooting under investigation

MURRAY — A shooting involving police officers early Tuesday is under investigation.

Murray police say during the "early morning hours," officers responded to a "possible mental health crisis" involving a male armed with a gun in the area of 5500 South and 200 West, according to a brief statement released by police.

"During the interaction with the male, an officer discharged their firearm. The subject was transported to the hospital and the officer involved critical incident protocol team was activated and will be conducting the investigation," police stated.

Police have not released the condition of the male taken to the hospital.

Murray police say it is an "active and ongoing incident" and additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.