The coolest temperatures since spring are finally on the way. See how far they will drop

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The atmosphere's attempts to make it feel actually like fall across much of the United States have been repeatedly thwarted in recent weeks, but that's about to change in a major way.

Temperatures will plummet to their lowest levels since spring for many east of the Rockies later this week as a potent cold front slices across the country.

The dramatic pattern flip won't come a moment too soon for some still roasting under summerlike heat: Dozens of locations in the central and southern US will soar to record high temperatures on Tuesday, but the incoming front will drag those highs down by more than 30 degrees in many locales by Friday or Saturday.

Some spots in the northern US this weekend could flirt with freezing temperatures overnight for the first time since spring, too. The cold front could also ramp up a multi-day flood threat in the Plains and Texas.

When temperatures will drop

Things will have to get worse before they get better. Summerlike heat will peak Tuesday in the central US, with highs in the 90s forecast as far north as Illinois and Indiana, and 80s through the Ohio Valley.

St. Louis could experience its hottest day this late into the year when it soars into the mid-90s Tuesday. Detroit and Cleveland are forecast to top out in the 80s and could break their high temperature records for the date.

The heat will ease only slightly on Wednesday as the front starts to impinge on the central US, but the South will continue to swelter under widespread temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Atlanta could challenge its record high for the date of 87 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. The same goes for Nashville's record of 89 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thursday will be another hot day for the Southeast and south-central US, but the big temperature swings will begin in the Plains and parts of the Upper Midwest as the cold front continues its slow journey east.

Kansas City, Missouri, could max out in the mid 70s on Thursday after topping 90 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday — a nearly 20-degree reversal.

The turnaround kicks in even more Friday, when highs in the 50s and 60s are forecast from the Plains to the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

St. Louis may only reach the low 60s — more than 30 degrees cooler than Tuesday's likely record-breaking temperature. That would also mark the city's coolest day since early May.

Chicago is in the same boat: Its high temperature is also expected to be nearly 30 degrees cooler than Tuesday and its forecast high in the lower 50s would mark the chilliest day since early May.

Fall finally comes for all of the East Coast and South on Saturday as the front reaches the coast. Highs in the 60s and 70s are expected in the South, while the Great Lakes and Northeast only top out in the 50s or 40s.

New York City could barely hit the low 50s on Saturday, meaning it'll likely be the coolest day since late April. Washington, DC, will also have its coldest day since late April, with its high expected to max out in the mid-50s.

Atlanta will peak in the upper 60s. That would have marked the coolest day since early May if not for the rainy, windy and cool day former Hurricane Isaias created last Saturday. But the city will definitely hit its coldest overnight low since spring by early Sunday morning, when the temperature dips below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunday will also mark the coldest morning since spring in Nashville, Dallas, New York City, Washington, DC, and many other locations.

The cooldown won't be very long-lived as unseasonable warmth is likely to return next week.

Flood potential

The coming fall weather will bring a streak of danger to the central US midweek. Deep tropical moisture flowing from the Gulf will slam against the cold front when it's draped over the Plains and fuel a multi-day flood threat. Storms could also train, or move repeatedly move over the same areas like train cars on a railroad track.

Wednesday and Thursday are the days with the most flood concern, but some issues could begin as early as Tuesday evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms could also fire up near the cold front late Tuesday afternoon or in the early evening. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats, but an isolated tornado is possible.

The areas most at risk of flooding are also still dealing with serious drought conditions. The rain is much-needed, but flash flooding is possible if it falls faster than the dry ground can absorb.

The flood risk will diminish Friday as the front starts to move east.