Josh Allen racks up 331 yards and Bills outlast Rams with help from blocked FG for 37-34 win in OT

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INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Josh Allen accounted for 331 total yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime shortly after Greg Rousseau blocked the Rams' field goal attempt, and the Buffalo Bills outlasted Los Angeles for a 37-34 victory Monday night.

Allen passed for 210 yards and rushed for 121 more for the Bills (4-1), who rallied to win a frantic game befitting the teams with the NFL's last two MVPs at quarterback.

The Bills appeared to be in trouble after James Cook fumbled early in OT, but Allen got another chance — and he finally won an overtime game for the first time in his career while besting Matthew Stafford, who passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

"That's the beautiful thing about football: You get another drive," Allen said. "You get another game. All you can do is keep moving forward. You're hoping someone on defense or special teams can make a play, and that's what happened. Greg Rousseau made a play."

Cook scored his second touchdown with 1:39 left in regulation for Buffalo, but Kyren Williams scored on a 1-yard surge with 4 seconds left to force overtime. The Bills began by driving deep into Rams territory, but Aaron Donald recovered Cook's fumble after Nate Landman punched it out.

Stafford drove the Rams to the Buffalo 30, but Harrison Mevis missed his second field goal attempt of the night when Rousseau got a piece of it.

"The kicking game, with our PAT, field goal (unit) — not even close to good enough," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "It cost us the game tonight. ... I'm going to evaluate everything."

Allen then made scrambles of 19 and 13 yards before rookie Bills coach Joe Brady elected to try the field goal on second down with nearly two minutes still on the clock. Bass blasted his kick and ran away to celebrate before the officials signaled it good.

"The confidence I had in T-Bass was, 'Hey, 45 yards, he's going to make this kick,'" Brady said.

Allen got more than 100 of his yards rushing on scrambles, repeatedly escaping the pocket and rendering useless the Rams' tenacious secondary coverage.

"When it's there, it's there," Allen said. "I don't want to make a living on that, I understand that, but I do know how much of a backbreaker that can be on a defense when you think you're in pretty good coverage. I felt like there was some room to maneuver there and keep the chains moving."

Cook rushed for 111 yards before his latest fumbling woes for the Bills, who are off to a 4-1 start for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Puka Nacua had a career-high 17 receptions for 138 yards and a score for the Rams (2-3), who are under .500 after five games for the fourth time in five seasons.

Along with McVay's fury over the Rams' latest special teams debacle, the coach rued his decision to run a conservative play on the third-and-5 snap before Mevis' long, failed OT kick.

"I wish I would have had a better play call and gone for it, got it tighter," McVay said. "I'm sick right now with myself, and I'm so proud of that group. This is the tough part of sports, but I'm proud of that team. I'm proud of the way we battled, and I'm sick that we came up short."

With superior special teams play and Allen's relentless effort, Buffalo held on to win another offensive shootout between these teams. The most recent time they met in December 2024, Los Angeles and Buffalo combined for 902 yards in the Rams' 44-42 win.

After Davante Adams' second TD catch with 7:14 left for the Rams in a game featuring six consecutive lead changes, Allen drove the Bills 71 yards with two scrambles through Los Angeles' defense. After Cook scored the tiebreaking touchdown, Stafford completed six of seven throws down to the Buffalo 1, where the Rams eschewed a timeout so Williams could punch it in.

Adams tied Larry Fitzgerald for the sixth-most scoring receptions in NFL history (121). Blake Corum also rushed for a score, and tight end Tyler Higbee had five catches for 83 yards.

Keon Coleman caught Allen's only TD pass for Buffalo.

Bills: RT Spencer Brown left in the second half with a back injury. ... Top WR DJ Moore sat out with a shoulder injury.

Bills: At Vegas on Sunday.

Rams: Host Arizona on Sunday.

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