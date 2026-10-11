Two ejections on opening kickoff of Eagles-Jaguars game in London

Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 8:18 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Philadelphia Eagles players gather during the warm-up before an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles players gather during the warm-up before an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

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LONDON — A 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown nullified and two players ejected.

It was quite a start to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jaguars rookie Josh Cameron returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a would-be touchdown, but it was called back because of offsetting penalties including a hold by Jacksonville's Branson Combs.

Meanwhile, there was a scrum at midfield, with pushing and shoving on both sides.

When the dust settled, two players were ejected: Jacksonville's Bryan Thomas Jr. and Philadelphia's Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

And then the teams did the kickoff all over again.

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