NFL roundup: Jaguars stun Eagles in final seconds in London

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

Oct 12 (Field Level Media) - Cam Little made the second of two field goals in the final eight seconds, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars a dramatic 19-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in London.

After Jake Elliott's 48-yard field goal handed Philadelphia a 17-16 lead with eight seconds left, Jacksonville's Ameer Abdullah returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to the Eagles 39 before he was tackled with one second left.

Little drilled a 57-yard field ​goal to run the Jaguars' winning streak to three games and the Eagles' losing streak to three. Washington finished with six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence, who completed 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jacksonville (4-1) overcame 13 penalties for 100 yards by outgaining the Eagles 408-232.

Jalen Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown for Philadelphia (2-3). Darius Cooper caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles, who entered the game without top two running backs Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, lost third-string Will Shipley during the game. They finished with 22 rushing ‌yards.

Giants 27, Commanders 27 (OT)

Jameis Winston threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to force overtime as New York and Washington recorded the season's first tie in rainy Landover, Md.

Both teams squandered a chance to win the NFC East showdown with a field goal in the final two minutes of overtime. The Giants' Cam Skattebo lost a fumble at Washington's 24, then the Commanders' Jayden Daniels ran a keeper on second down at the New York 24 but couldn't get lined up to spike ⁠the ball before time expired.

Winston completed 33 of 54 passes for 326 yards and three scores for the Giants (3-1-1) as Isaiah Likely caught 11 passes for 94 yards and two ​touchdowns and Malik Nabers caught 11 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. Daniels, who returned after missing two games with a dislocated left elbow, completed 17 of 25 ⁠passes for 199 yards. He also ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

49ers 32, Seahawks 29

Eddy Pineiro kicked a tiebreaking 44-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to give San Francisco a win over host Seattle in an NFC West showdown.

Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a score, and Mike ‌Evans made seven receptions for 113 yards and a TD for the 49ers (5-0). San ‌Francisco forced four turnovers, turning them into 21 points.

For the Seahawks (3-2), Sam Darnold was 18-of-29 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Emanuel Wilson rushed for 61 yards and a TD on 20 carries, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba made five receptions for 102 yards and a score. ⁠Jason Myers was 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts, the longest a 50-yarder.

Broncos 23, Chargers 17

A new play-caller from the sideline and a pair of forced turnovers in the fourth quarter from the defense allowed Denver to rally past Los Angeles in ⁠Inglewood, Calif.

With head coach Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb, the Broncos did just enough with 224 yards of total offense, including 68 rushing yards from J.K. Dobbins. Bo Nix was 16-of-27 passing for 123 yards, including a game-tying 5-yard TD to Courtland Sutton early in the fourth quarter. Wil Lutz made two late field goals, including a go-ahead 19-yarder with just 5:07 remaining.

Justin Herbert was 14-of-24 passing for 121 yards with a touchdown as the Chargers remained winless at 0-5. Kimani Vidal had 57 yards rushing for Los Angeles, including a 42-yard TD run.

Lions 45, Cardinals 21

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 151 yards and two scores to lead Detroit past Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Goff completed 19 of 30 passes for 271 yards. He has thrown for more than 200 yards in all five games this season for the Lions (3-2). Jameson Williams caught two of Goff's touchdown passes against the Cardinals (1-4).

Jacoby Brissett was 29-of-47 passing for 292 yards and three touchdown passes, including two to tight end Teagan Quitoriano. Tight end Trey McBride caught a 9-yard score with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter and finished with nine catches for 66 yards, but the Cardinals were held to 56 rushing yards.

Texans 26, Titans 3

Houston won for the first time this season behind a dominant defensive effort and four Ka'imi ‌Fairbairn field goals to bury Tennessee in Nashville.

C.J Stroud ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter and hit Jaylin Noel for a 9-yard score in the fourth to wrap up the Texans victory, completing 26 of 34 passes for 261 yards. Fairbairn ​hit field goals on four consecutive first-half possessions

The Texans (1-4) made life challenging for Titans quarterback Cam Ward. He was sacked three times by Will Anderson Jr. -- twice on the final drive of the game -- and Danielle Hunter also had a sack for the Texans. Ward was 23-of-36 passing for 170 yards and one interception for the Titans (0-5), who had 187 yards of offense and have lost seven straight games dating back to last season.

Bengals 31, Dolphins 24

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes and Jordan Battle had two interceptions to help Cincinnati prevail over Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 190 yards as Cincinnati (3-2) rebounded following back-to-back losses. Ja'Marr Chase, who was in concussion protocol earlier in the week, started and caught six passes for 77 yards, including an acrobatic, leaping catch in the end zone for Burrow's fourth TD pass that made it 28-10.

Malik Willis' 3-yard pass to rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. and two-point pass to tight end Greg Dulcich cut it to 28-18, but the quarterback lost a fumble on the Dolphins' next possession. Willis, who completed 15 of 27 passes for 137 yards with two interceptions, also ran for 74 yards on eight attempts -- including a 1-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left that put Miami within one score before an onside kick attempt failed.

Patriots 45, Raiders 17

Drake Maye completed 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a TD to help New England defeat Las Vegas in Foxborough, Mass.

Rhamondre Stevenson added a 5-yard touchdown run for New England (3-2), which outgained Las Vegas 536-306. DeMario Douglas had two TD catches for the Patriots, who lost running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) and left tackle Will Campbell (knee) to first-half injuries.

The Raiders (3-2) received a touchdown catch from tight ​end Brock Bowers (eight receptions, 110 yards) and a TD run from running back Dylan Laube. Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 28 passes for 243 yards and a TD.

Steelers 34, Colts 22

Jaylen Warren scored on an 80-yard pass and a 50-yard run and Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes for the third straight game to lead host Pittsburgh to a victory over Indianapolis.

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes for Pittsburgh (3-2). Rodgers completed 22 of 31 passes for 235 yards, and Warren had ‌188 yards from ‌scrimmage (101 rushing, 87 receiving) in 21 touches.

Daniel Jones completed 24 of 44 passes for 267 ⁠yards, but Jonathan Taylor gained just 45 yards on 15 rushes. Spencer Shrader matched the franchise record of five field goals for the Colts (2-3).

Jets 17, Browns 12

Braelon Allen rushed for 116 yards and the go-ahead touchdown on 24 carries as New York dampened Cleveland with a win on a rainy afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trailing 12-10 after leading the majority of the matchup, the Jets (2-3) went up for good when Allen dashed 22 yards for the winning run with 3:01 left. Geno Smith was 17 of 30 for 182 yards and a touchdown to Garrett Wilson, who had seven receptions for 104 yards. Rookie David Bailey posted three of New York's eight sacks.

Deshaun Watson was 15-for-33 passing for 155 yards and a score to Denzel Boston. Isaiah Bond had three catches for 74 yards.

Packers 31, Bears 7

Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns and MarShawn Lloyd posted his first two rushing scores as Green Bay routed visiting Chicago in the 214th meeting of the NFL's oldest rivalry.

Love connected with Christian Watson on touchdown strikes of 53 and 42 yards. Xavier McKinney recorded two interceptions as the Packers (3-2) forced five turnovers and turned them into 15 ‌points.

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent was 12-for-21 passing for 87 yards and two picks before being ​pulled in favor of Case Keenum to begin the fourth quarter. Keenum hit 11 of 19 passes for 108 yards, but threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Bears committed turnovers on fourth straight ‌second-half possessions.

Vikings 23, Saints 13

Kyler Murray went 24 for 30 with one touchdown pass, Aaron Jones ⁠rushed for a touchdown and visiting Minnesota remained undefeated by beating New Orleans.

Murray passed ​for 229 yards, Jones rushed for 113 and the Vikings (5-0), whose No. 4 defense was allowing an average of 289.3 yards per game, held the Saints (1-4) to 142 yards. Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Shough, who entered the game fourth in the league in passing yards, threw for just 96 yards and was intercepted twice for the Saints, while Jonas Sanker returned ​a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown.

(--Field Level Media)