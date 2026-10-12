Japan's Omron to buy US industrial PC firm Onlogic for $675 million in physical AI push

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 7:05 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 7:03 p.m.

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A demonstrator plays against Forpheus, a 6th generation AI-equipped robotic table tennis tutor, in the Omron booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2020.

A demonstrator plays against Forpheus, a 6th generation AI-equipped robotic table tennis tutor, in the Omron booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 8, 2020. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo)

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TOKYO, Oct 13 — Japanese manufacturer Omron will buy ​US industrial PC firm Onlogic and its parent company, Interlogic, for $675 million, ‌the company said on Tuesday.

The acquisition is intended ⁠to develop Omron's ​physical artificial intelligence services ⁠within its industrial automation business, the ‌company said ‌in a news release.

• Onlogic is a ⁠developer, manufacturer ⁠and seller of industrial PCs, with which Omron hopes to combine its high-precision control technology to develop physical AI platforms and expand its customer base ‌in the US.

• Onlogic's ​parent, Interlogic, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Omron. Onlogic will continue to operate as an independent business, retaining its brand and current management team, the release said.

• In May, US-based ​subsidiary Omron Robotics signed a ‌collaboration agreement with ‌Italian ⁠automation company Comau to develop automation services in industrial manufacturing.

• Omron's shares were roughly flat in morning trading in Tokyo, ‌compared with a ​drop of around ‌2.2% for the ⁠benchmark ​Nikkei 225.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Thomas ​Derpinghaus)

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