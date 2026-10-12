Actor Selma Blair arrested and accused of abusing flight attendants

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LOS ANGELES, Oct 12 — Actor Selma Blair has ​been arrested after flight attendants reported a "physically abusive passenger" on a Delta Air ‌Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York, ⁠the Port Authority ​of New York and ⁠New Jersey's police department said on ‌Monday.

Police identified ‌Blair, known for roles in the movies "Cruel ⁠Intentions" and "Hellboy," as ⁠the suspect in an incident on Sunday evening.

She was taken into custody at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and transported to a hospital for evaluation, ‌police said in a ​statement. Two flight attendants reported injuries and one of them was taken to a hospital, according to the statement.

A representative for 54-year-old Blair said she had a medical emergency during the flight.

"Selma ​experienced a medical emergency that led ‌to the alleged ‌conduct," ⁠Blair's representative said. "Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."

Blair has spoken publicly about her ‌battle with multiple ​sclerosis. She was diagnosed ‌with the autoimmune ⁠disorder ​in 2018.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jamie ​Freed)