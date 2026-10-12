The Menopause Movement: The Utah group asking for government support through this phase

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SALT LAKE CITY — Menopause has become one of the biggest women's health conversations of the moment. But beyond the podcasts, books and social media posts, should the government be doing more to support women through it?
Emily McCormick is the founder of the Policy Project. That's the question they are bringing to policymakers.
Current Gaps in the System
- More than 1 in 5 Utah women are in or approaching menopause.
- 59% of women in their 40s said they'd never heard of perimenopause.
- 90% of surveyed doctors feel unprepared to treat menopause.
Strategies to Close Gaps
- Make care easier to access.
- Better equip medical providers.
- Invest in Utah-specific research.
- Make trusted answers easier to find.
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