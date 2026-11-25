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At least 30 people were killed and 15 others injured in a fire involving a tanker truck carrying petroleum products in Egypt's Giza governorate on Wednesday, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.

The fire broke out above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district of Imbaba, near Cairo's Ring Road, the ministry said.

Thirty-nine ambulances were deployed to the scene, and the 15 injured were taken to three hospitals, according to the ministry.

Egypt's Petroleum Ministry said earlier that the privately operated tanker veered off the road and crashed before exploding.

Video published by the Al Arabiya Egypt news outlet showed a large blaze engulfing vehicles on the road near Cairo, with thick plumes of black smoke rising above the area.

The Health Ministry described the death toll as preliminary and said authorities were continuing to monitor the incident and provide medical care to those injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.