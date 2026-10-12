TotalEnergies expands US venture with KKR with 700 MW portfolio

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 8:12 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 12:56 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies at a petrol station in Paris, France, April 8, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies at a petrol station in Paris, France, April 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo)

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Oct 12 — TotalEnergies said on ​Monday it is expanding its joint venture with ‌KKR in the United States with ⁠an additional renewables portfolio ​valued at $1.2 ⁠billion.

The deal covers ‌three utility-scale solar ‌assets in Texas and ⁠Ohio, adding 700 ⁠megawatts to the joint venture the companies created in 2025 that currently holds 1.4 gigawatts.

• The ‌three solar ​assets are expected to reach commercial operation by the first quarter of 2027

• Electricity from the assets is already sold to ​third parties or ‌will be ‌marketed ⁠by TotalEnergies

• TotalEnergies will continue to operate the assets after completion of ‌the transaction, expected ​in 2026

(Reporting ‌by Dimitri ⁠Rhodes ​in Gdansk; Editing by Matt ​Scuffham)

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