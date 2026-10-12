TotalEnergies expands US venture with KKR with 700 MW portfolio

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Oct 12 — TotalEnergies said on Monday it is expanding its joint venture with KKR in the United States with an additional renewables portfolio valued at $1.2 billion.
The deal covers three utility-scale solar assets in Texas and Ohio, adding 700 megawatts to the joint venture the companies created in 2025 that currently holds 1.4 gigawatts.
• The three solar assets are expected to reach commercial operation by the first quarter of 2027
• Electricity from the assets is already sold to third parties or will be marketed by TotalEnergies
• TotalEnergies will continue to operate the assets after completion of the transaction, expected in 2026
(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)