Global smartphone shipments record worst third quarter in 14 years amid memory shortage

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Oct 12 — Global smartphone shipments fell 20% on-year to their lowest ​third-quarter level since 2012, as soaring memory chip costs and supply shortages pressured manufacturers and pushed ‌up prices, preliminary estimates from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday.

Rising prices for ⁠memory components as AI ​infrastructure projects corner supplies have ⁠driven up production costs and prompted manufacturers to ‌raise retail prices, ‌cut shipments and prioritize profitability over volumes.

• "Consumers are ⁠holding on to their devices ⁠longer than estimated, increasingly considering refurbished devices and prioritizing higher-value devices," said Counterpoint senior analyst Shilpi Jain

• Samsung retained its top position with a 23% market share, helped by demand for its Galaxy Z ‌Fold8 series and stable component supplies ​for its mid-range devices. Shipments fell 3% from a year earlier during the quarter

• Apple's market share reached 22%, crossing 20% for the first time in a third quarter, despite a year-on-year decline in shipments

• The absence of a base iPhone 18 model ​resulted in a smaller launch-month channel fill than the ‌full iPhone 17 ‌lineup ⁠a year earlier, Counterpoint said

• OPPO and vivo recorded shipment declines of more than 20%. Xiaomi saw a more than 30% fall, reducing its market share to ‌10% as the company ​cut exposure to lower-priced devices ‌and some overseas ⁠markets to ​protect margins

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Jonathan Ananda)