Amazon in talks to buy AI startup Decart for around $7 billion, WSJ reports

Updated - Oct. 11, 2026 at 3:45 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 11, 2026 at 3:16 p.m.

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Decart logo is seen in this picture illustration taken August 16, 2026.

Decart logo is seen in this picture illustration taken August 16, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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Oct 11 — Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial ​intelligence startup Decart in a deal that could be valued at around $7 billion, the ‌Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with ⁠the matter.

• Decart's ​Lucy model, backed by ⁠Nvidia, can edit live video in ‌real time, according ‌to the company's website. It has also ⁠developed Oasis, a model ⁠that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

• Decart was valued at nearly $4 billion in May, the Journal report said, citing PitchBook data.

• ‌Reuters could not immediately verify ​the report. Decart and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

• A deal could happen soon, if talks do not fall apart or another suitor doesn't emerge, the report said.

• Last month, Anthropic decided ​not to pursue an acquisition of Decart ‌after conducting ‌due ⁠diligence, Bloomberg News reported. It had explored the deal in August for potentially $6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

• Decart raised $300 million in May in a funding ‌round led by ​Radical Ventures, with Nvidia ‌joining as a ⁠new ​investor.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill ​Berkrot)

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