Ammon Bundy arrested in southern Utah during traffic stop

CEDAR CITY — Ammon Bundy, the conservative activist known for his showdowns with federal and state law enforcement in several states, was arrested this week in southern Utah and accused of driving an unregistered vehicle with an expired driver's license.

Bundy, who allegedly refused commands to get out of his vehicle, was eventually carried by police to a patrol car that took him to jail.

He was booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of failing to obey an officer, interfering with an officer, driving without registration and not having a valid license. Bundy was arrested Wednesday morning. A police booking affidavit didn't show up in the state's court document system until Friday.

Bundy, 51, was driving a Ford F-250 on I-15 when he was pulled over for not having a "rear registration plate" on his truck, the affidavit states.

"I asked the driver if (the vehicle) was registered, and he stated, 'No,'" the arresting deputy wrote in the affidavit. "I asked why he didn't have registration, and he replied by saying 'You can talk to my lawyer.'"

When asked how long he had owned the vehicle, Bundy said about two years.

"I asked Bundy if he lives here locally, and he replied by saying, 'You can talk to my lawyer,'" according to the affidavit.

The Vehicle Identification Number was checked and "returned out of Maryland," the affidavit states. When police ran Bundy's Idaho driver's license, they discovered it had expired on Sept. 1.

At that point, the deputy told Bundy he was impounding the vehicle.

"I told Bundy his license was expired and the vehicle was going to be impounded for no registration. I asked Bundy to step out of the vehicle. Bundy did not comply and asked officers, 'Are you going to refuse me my right to travel?' I told Bundy he was required by state law to have registration on his vehicle to drive or travel on the roadway. I again asked Bundy to get out of the truck," according to the affidavit.

Officers then unlocked Bundy's door and again told him to get out. But he "grabbed the steering wheel and refused to comply. I grabbed Bundy's left arm and began to remove him from the vehicle," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

UHP troopers assisting with the traffic stop also grabbed hold of Bundy to help get him out of the truck.

"Bundy was removed from the truck and placed on the ground. Bundy held his arms rigid around his body to prevent officers from taking him into custody. Officers were able to get Bundy's arms to his back side and place him in handcuffs. Bundy was lifted to his feet and would not stand up. He dragged his feet on the ground as he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle. Assisting officers lifted both feet off the ground and Bundy had to be carried to the patrol vehicle," the affidavit states.

The St. George News talked to Bundy on Wednesday after he was bailed out of jail. He said that he objects to laws requiring vehicle registration and having a driver's license, and considers traveling a "God-given right."

"I disagree with having to have permission to travel," Bundy told the St. George News.

Bundy also admitted he had been warned before about the expired registration. As of Friday afternoon, no formal charges had been filed.

In 2016, Bundy led a 41-day armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, to protest the arson convictions of two ranchers who set fires on federal land where they had been grazing their cattle.

Bundy and his People's Rights organization next drew attention for a series of protests at the Idaho State Capitol over coronavirus-related measures, and he was temporarily banned from the government building in 2020.