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Oct 9 — An Anthropic artificial intelligence model submitted a false ​homicide tip through a Philadelphia police website, the department said in a statement, ‌the latest incident of an AI model going rogue and ⁠behaving with unintended consequences.

Anthropic ​notified the police earlier ⁠this week and said that an automated ‌testing process ‌was responsible for the submission, according to the ⁠police.

"The submission was ⁠flagged as spam and was never forwarded to the Real-Time Crime Center for investigative vetting or dissemination," the police said, adding that Anthropic had told them the company intended to ‌publish a report on the ​incident on Friday.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fast-advancing technology has become a matter of keen national interest amid reports of AI agents running amok and hacking into corporate computer networks, and warnings ​from prominent researchers that it could one ‌day pose an ‌existential ⁠threat to humanity.

The AI company was cited as telling the authorities the testing process was stopped after the incident was uncovered, and that ‌an additional validation ​mechanism has been introduced ‌for future testing.

(Reporting ⁠by Costas ​Pitas; Additional reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by David ​Gregorio)