Netflix plans to cut 5% of its workforce, Puck News reports

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Oct 9 — Netflix is planning to ​cut about 5% of its workforce, with an announcement expected ‌as early as next week, Puck News ⁠reported on ​Friday, citing ⁠people familiar with the matter.

Netflix ‌declined to ‌comment on the report.

• The ⁠streaming giant's last ⁠major round of layoffs came in 2022, when the company cut hundreds of jobs amid slowing growth and subscriber losses

• ‌Netflix had about ​16,000 full-time employees at the end of last year

• The company is navigating an increasingly competitive streaming market, as media companies consolidate and YouTube captures ​a growing share of ‌viewership and ‌advertising ⁠spending

• Netflix has been expanding beyond its subscription business, investing in advertising, live programming and ‌gaming to diversify ​its revenue sources

(Reporting ‌by Harshita ⁠Mary ​Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)