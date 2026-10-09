Netflix plans to cut 5% of its workforce, Puck News reports

Posted - Oct. 9, 2026 at 6:18 a.m.

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A drone view shows the Netflix logo on one of the company's buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 20, 2026.

A drone view shows the Netflix logo on one of the company's buildings in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 20, 2026. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

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Oct 9 — Netflix is planning to ​cut about 5% of its workforce, with an announcement expected ‌as early as next week, Puck News ⁠reported on ​Friday, citing ⁠people familiar with the matter.

Netflix ‌declined to ‌comment on the report.

• The ⁠streaming giant's last ⁠major round of layoffs came in 2022, when the company cut hundreds of jobs amid slowing growth and subscriber losses

• ‌Netflix had about ​16,000 full-time employees at the end of last year

• The company is navigating an increasingly competitive streaming market, as media companies consolidate and YouTube captures ​a growing share of ‌viewership and ‌advertising ⁠spending

• Netflix has been expanding beyond its subscription business, investing in advertising, live programming and ‌gaming to diversify ​its revenue sources

(Reporting ‌by Harshita ⁠Mary ​Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)

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