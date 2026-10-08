Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 3:26 p.m.

Konstantin ToropinAssociated Press
 
This undated photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan.

This undated photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan. (Bell County Sheriff's Department via AP)

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WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be "public."

Hegseth, speaking to the conservative TV outlet Real America's Voice News on Wednesday, said the execution of Hasan will take place at Fort Hood on Dec. 3. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the military base in 2009.

"We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public," Hegseth said.

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