New 'Bridgerton' series to follow young Violet and Edmund Bridgerton romance

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LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 — A new "Bridgerton" limited television ​series centered on a younger version of Violet Bridgerton is in the works, Netflix ‌and Shondaland announced on Instagram on Thursday.

"The time has come ⁠for us to turn ​our attention to the ⁠Matriarch of our beloved Bridgertons," the social media ‌post said, referring ‌to Violet Bridgerton, who has been portrayed ⁠by English actress Ruth ⁠Gemmell across the first four seasons of the Netflix series.

"A new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway," the post added.

The not-yet-titled limited series ‌marks the latest spin-off ​in the "Bridgerton" universe.

Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini, a producer on the previous "Bridgerton" spin-off series "Queen Charlotte," will serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers on the new show.

The Regency-era romance franchise is based on the "Bridgerton" books by Julia Quinn, ​with each installment focusing on a different Bridgerton ‌sibling's romance.

Season ‌5 ⁠of "Bridgerton" is currently in production in London and will center on Francesca Bridgerton, played by Hannah Dodd, and Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza.

"Bridgerton" ‌became a global phenomenon ​when it debuted in ‌2020 and won ⁠praise for ​its diverse cast.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; editing by David ​Gaffen)